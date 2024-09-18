ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Video Does Not Show a Market in Afghanistan Where Women Are Sold!

This video dates back to 2023 and shows a market in Faryab, Afghanistan.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a market where several women wearing Afghani burqas is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim: Those sharing wrote that it showed a market where women are sold in Afghanistan.

This video dates back to 2023 and shows a market in Faryab, Afghanistan.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number as well.

Is this true?: No, this claim is false.

  • A war and conflict journalist named Afshin Ismaeli confirmed to The Quint that the video was from a regular market near the Faryab province of Afghanistan. It dates back to 2023 and shows a women's market where they can buy and sell things.

Also Read

Old Clip From Assam Falsely Shared as Rohingyas Fighting With Indian Muslims

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the video on a page of a journalist named Afshin Ismaeli who posted it on 21 July.

  • Ismaeli uploaded it with the caption, "A market in Afghanistan. Poverty."

  • We reached out to the journalist about the viral claim who clarified to us that it was false.

  • He added that the video was from 13 October 2023 and showed a market near close to Faryab province. It was a women's market, a place for them to sell and buy goods.

  • We were unable to find any reports or evidence to prove that such a market where women are sold exists in Afghanistan.

Conclusion: A false claim went viral that the video showed a market where women are sold in Afghanistan.

Also Read

Misleading Claim On 'Jamath Approval' for Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu Viral

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Afghanistan   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×