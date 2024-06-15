Afghanistan: Regional Consensus is Building Up for Recognition of the Taliban

Recently, Russia announced that it was taking the Taliban off the list of proscribed terrorist organisations. Speaking to journalists in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Russia’s top diplomat reasoned that “Kazakhstan had recently taken a similar decision, something that we also intend to take, which is removing (the Taliban) from the list of terrorist organisations.”

Lavrov also pointed out that the UN Security Council had never announced the Taliban to be a terrorist organisation; only a few of its members, i.e., around 12-15 names from the Taliban were on the list of terrorists.

Russia's decision has been a long time coming. Earlier, Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of the Russian President for Afghanistan and Director of the Asian Second Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, had said that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice had completed working out the modalities of revoking the Taliban's status of a terrorist organisation, and the proposal had been forwarded to the Kremlin.

The final decision would be taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin but that is more of a formality.