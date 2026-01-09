Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Indians Worshipping Nuclear Warhead? No!

A video showing garlands around a large stone-like structure, being transported on a trailer truck is being shared on social media, where a section of users have claimed that it shows Indians worshipping a nuclear warhead.
How do we know?: We noticed that the text in the video said that it was the "world's biggest shivling.
We ran a keyword search for the same, which led us to an Instagram post by NDTV.
It carried a video of a similar object, confirming that it was indeed the world's largest shivling which had reached Bihar, from Tamil Nadu.
As per the Times of India, the structure is 33 feet tall and weighs over 210 tonnes.
The shivling travelled a distance of 2,500 kilometers and is set to be installed in the soon-to-be-opened Virat Ramayan Mandir in Bihar's East Champaran.
The publication also shared a video about the shivling's journey from Mahabalipuram, where it was sculpted from a single stone at a cost of three crore rupees.
News agency ANI had also shared a video of the shivling on its X account.
Conclusion: A video of a shivling being transported is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Indians worshipping a nuclear warhead.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)