ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Is This a Clip of an IAF Aircraft Which Crashed in Pune? No, Claim Is Misleading

The video shows a privately-owned aircraft, operated by a training academy, which crashed in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing an aircraft crashed in a grassy field, with people gathered around it, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The clip is being shared with the text, "An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Pune during landing. The Indian pilot survived but was injured."

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a privately-owned training aircraft which crashed in Baramati, Maharashtra in August 2026.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several news reports carrying the same visuals.

  • The plane was identified as a training aircraft owned by a private company in a video report by NDTV.

  • Operated by a private flying training academy, the aircraft crashed around 12:25 pm with no casualties on 9 August 2026, it added.

  • Another report by Mint said that the aircraft, operated by the academy Carver Aviation, had veered off the runway while attempting to take off.

  • The plane had the flight instructor and a trainee on board, and the aircraft was damaged during the training exercise, the report mentioned, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was investigating the crash.

  • News agency PTI had also shared a video of the accident on its X account.

The Quint had also published a report on the accident.

PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing took to their X account to clarify that the video was of a "trainer aircraft of a private company", and not an IAF one.

Conclusion: A video of a private training aircraft's crash is being shared to falsely claim that it shows an IAF aircraft crash in Pune.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Plane Crash   IAF   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×