12 Dead as Skydiving Plane Crashes in US' Missouri, Investigation Underway

Twelve people, including eleven skydivers and one pilot, died when a private aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri on 14 June 2026. The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time, with the plane coming down approximately 300 yards from the runway. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but there were no survivors among those on board.
According to The Indian Express, the aircraft was operated by Skydive Kansas City and was carrying passengers for a skydiving excursion. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that all twelve occupants perished in the crash, and authorities began an immediate investigation at the site.
As reported by Hindustan Times, visuals from the scene showed the wreckage engulfed in smoke in a field adjacent to the airport. Emergency crews extinguished the fire, and officials described the scene as “brutal.” The aircraft involved was identified as a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, a single-engine turboprop commonly used for skydiving operations.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and Bates County emergency management director, stated that the plane failed to gain visual altitude after takeoff and made a sharp left turn before crashing. First responders searched the flight path but found no evidence that anyone had attempted to jump from the aircraft before impact.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the crash occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m. local time. The agency was not providing air traffic control services at the time due to the type of airspace. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation, with a final report expected within 12 to 24 months.
"Tragically, all 12 individuals aboard lost their lives in the accident," the skydiving company stated, as cited by authorities.
Investigation teams from the NTSB and FAA arrived at the site to determine the cause of the crash as coverage revealed. The aircraft, manufactured in 2010, was not required to be in communication with air traffic control due to the local airspace classification.
Family members of some victims witnessed the crash, and authorities worked to identify the deceased and notify next of kin as details emerged. The Bates County Sheriff described the event as a mass casualty incident and confirmed that the investigation was ongoing.
Safety concerns regarding skydiving operations have been raised in previous NTSB investigations, with experts noting that maintenance standards for such aircraft are not as stringent as those for charter or commercial flights according to analysis. The NTSB has previously identified weak oversight and recurring maintenance issues in the skydiving industry.
"These skydiving operations don't have the best maintenance to make sure they've got airworthy airframes and engines because they don't undergo the normal scrutiny that an air charter service does," aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told AP.
Visuals from the crash site showed blue and silver debris scattered in the grass, with emergency vehicles present as reporting indicated. The small airport typically serves private aircraft and skydiving operators, with businesses in the area operating seasonally from spring through autumn.
Authorities confirmed that the victims included all 11 skydivers and the pilot, with identification and notification processes ongoing at the time of response. The investigation into the precise cause of the crash continues, with federal agencies leading the inquiry.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.