Video of PM Modi Being Greeted by JP Nadda Shared With Misleading Claim

A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Union Minister of Health JP Nadda getting out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car and greeting him with a rose.
The video, posted on X, garnered over 90 thousand views.
Is it true?: No, J P Nadda was not in PM Modi's car before he went up to greet him with a rose.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip using Google Lens, which led us to the original video uploaded by ANI on .
The video is captioned, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in New Delhi."
We ran a keyword search on X and found a video of JP Nadda arriving at the BJP headquarters, posted by ANI on .
This disproves the claim that he was in the car with PM Modi.
We also found a video uploaded by PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube account that shows a different angle of the visuals of Modi arriving at the BJP Headquarters.
We noticed that the man leaving the car in the video does not resemble JP Nadda.
Conclusion: JP Nadda was not in PM Modi's car before he went up to greet him with a rose.
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