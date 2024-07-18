No, Republican VP Candidate JD Vance Was Not Welcomed With ‘India’ Chants at RNC

A video of US politician and Republican senator of Ohio JD Vance, who was recently announced to be former US President Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 US Presidential elections, is being shared on social media.

The video shows Vance arriving with his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Tennessee.

The claim: Those sharing the video claimed that people raised "India! India!" chants when the Vances arrived.