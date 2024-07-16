JD Vance's Indian-Origin Wife Usha in the Spotlight After Trump Picks Him For VP

Chilukuri, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was born in San Diego, California in 1986. Her impressive academic journey includes a degree in History from Yale University and an MPhil from the University of Cambridge.

After completing her education, Chilukuri joined the legal profession and served as a clerk for Supreme Court bigwigs John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh.

She met her husband JD Vance when they were both students at Yale Law School in 2013 and organised a discussion group on the "social decline of white America", as per a report by The New York Times. The couple got married in 2014 in Christian as well as Hindu ceremonies, and have three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, aged six, four, and two, respectively.