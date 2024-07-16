ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: These Videos Don't Show Late Captain Anshuman Singh’s Widow, Smriti

The videos are of a model named Reshma Sebastian and do not show Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's widow.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
Two videos of a woman wearing a pale yellow saree and another blue one, appearing to flaunt her outfit, are being widely shared on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the video are claiming that they show the widow of late Captain Anshuman Singh, Smriti.

  • They are being shared with a caption in Hindi, which reads, "एक मां ने अपना बेटा देश के लिए शहीद कर दिया और शहीद हुए जवान की पत्नी एक करोड़ और शौर्य चक्र लेकर इंस्टाग्राम पर खूबसूरती बिखरे रही है."

  • [Translation: A mother sacrificed her son for the country and the wife of the martyred soldier is spreading her beauty on Instagram with one crore rupees and Shaurya Chakra.]

The videos are of a model named Reshma Sebastian and do not show Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's widow.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by Facebook user Rupesh Kumar had garnered nearly 23,000 comments, 1.49 lakh likes, and over 1.5 crore views.

Another video showing the same person is also being shared with a similar claim, which shows her in a blue saree.

  • Here, users accuse the woman of "running off" with one crore rupees.

The videos are of a model named Reshma Sebastian and do not show Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's widow.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

This video in this post was played 41 lakh times and gathered 27,000 likes.

(Archives of more posts sharing these claims can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the viral videos show model Reshma Sebastian, not Smriti Singh.

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video of the woman in the yellow saree into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.

  • Running a reverse image search using Google on one of the frames led us to the Instagram page of a clothing brand with the username 'label_ilma'.

  • This page carried the same video, tagging an account with the username 'reshsebu' as the model for the yellow saree.

We went to this profile, where we saw that the person's name is Reshma Sebastian, who had also shared a post with multiple photos in the same outfit on 18 June.

The videos are of a model named Reshma Sebastian and do not show Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's widow.

Sebastian had also shared visuals of her in the same outfit on her profile.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

We went through other posts shared on Sebastian's account, which also carried a photo of hers in a blue saree.

The videos are of a model named Reshma Sebastian and do not show Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's widow.

An archive of the model's post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • She had tagged '@meghstudio' in the caption.

  • This Instagram page for another clothing brand had the full video seen in the viral claim, which showed Sebastian modelling their saree.

After the claims went viral, Sebastian shared a post with the caption "There is a limit," where she clarified that the account did not belong to Smriti Singh, requesting people to "refrain from spreading false information and hate comments."

The videos are of a model named Reshma Sebastian and do not show Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh's widow.

Sebastian clarified that her account was not Smriti Singh's account.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Videos of model Reshma Sebastian have gone viral with the false claim that they show Smriti Singh, the widow of late Captain Anshuman Singh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

