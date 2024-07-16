Fact-Check: These Videos Don't Show Late Captain Anshuman Singh’s Widow, Smriti

Two videos of a woman wearing a pale yellow saree and another blue one, appearing to flaunt her outfit, are being widely shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the video are claiming that they show the widow of late Captain Anshuman Singh, Smriti.
They are being shared with a caption in Hindi, which reads, "एक मां ने अपना बेटा देश के लिए शहीद कर दिया और शहीद हुए जवान की पत्नी एक करोड़ और शौर्य चक्र लेकर इंस्टाग्राम पर खूबसूरती बिखरे रही है."
[Translation: A mother sacrificed her son for the country and the wife of the martyred soldier is spreading her beauty on Instagram with one crore rupees and Shaurya Chakra.]
At the time of writing this report, this post by Facebook user Rupesh Kumar had garnered nearly 23,000 comments, 1.49 lakh likes, and over 1.5 crore views.
Another video showing the same person is also being shared with a similar claim, which shows her in a blue saree.
Here, users accuse the woman of "running off" with one crore rupees.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video of the woman in the yellow saree into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.
Running a reverse image search using Google on one of the frames led us to the Instagram page of a clothing brand with the username 'label_ilma'.
This page carried the same video, tagging an account with the username 'reshsebu' as the model for the yellow saree.
We went to this profile, where we saw that the person's name is Reshma Sebastian, who had also shared a post with multiple photos in the same outfit on 18 June.
We went through other posts shared on Sebastian's account, which also carried a photo of hers in a blue saree.
She had tagged '@meghstudio' in the caption.
This Instagram page for another clothing brand had the full video seen in the viral claim, which showed Sebastian modelling their saree.
After the claims went viral, Sebastian shared a post with the caption "There is a limit," where she clarified that the account did not belong to Smriti Singh, requesting people to "refrain from spreading false information and hate comments."
Conclusion: Videos of model Reshma Sebastian have gone viral with the false claim that they show Smriti Singh, the widow of late Captain Anshuman Singh.
