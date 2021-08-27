Video of Mob Attacking a Car in Bihar Shared With False Communal Spin

A video showing an SUV stuck in the middle of a procession being attacked by a mob, armed with sticks and stones, was shared across social media platforms.

The clip was shared claiming that Muslims who were a part of a Muharram procession surrounded the SUV, which had a Hindu family inside, attacking the vehicle and its passengers, who were returning from a visit to the doctor.

However, we found that the claim is false and that there is no communal angle to the incident. The video of the vehicle being attacked in the Muharram procession is from Bihar's Katihar and the passengers in the vehicle were identified as from the Muslim community as well.