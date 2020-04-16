Video of Man Violating Lockdown in Dehradun Given Communal Spin

A viral video on social media claims to show that the man being beaten in the video was sitting in a mosque and after coming out, he started spitting outside people’s homes.

The claim further mentions that the video is from Dehradun’s Bhagat Singh Colony.

The claim reads: “देहरादून ,भगत सिंह कॉलोनी में छह करोना पॉजीटीव पाए गए।कॉलोनी सील कर दी गई। वीडियो में पीट रहा बंदा मस्जिद में बैठा था और निकल कर घरों के हैंडल के ऊपर थूक रहा था” (Translated: Dehradun’s Bhagat Singh Colony has witnessed six positive coronavirus cases. The colony has been sealed. The man being beaten in the video was sitting inside a mosque and after coming out, he started spitting on handles of people’s homes.)