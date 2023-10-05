Clip of Man Cutting Finger Shared With Misleading Claim About Voting for BJP

(Note: The videos in the links may be distressing to some. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)

A graphic video of a man cutting off his finger while saying that it is a gift for the Modi government is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video of man, who says that he will send one part of his body to the Modi government every week, is being shared to claim that he cut off the finger that he used to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he regretted voting for them.