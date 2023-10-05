Clip of Man Cutting Finger Shared With Misleading Claim About Voting for BJP

(Note: The videos in the links may be distressing to some. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)
A graphic video of a man cutting off his finger while saying that it is a gift for the Modi government is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video of man, who says that he will send one part of his body to the Modi government every week, is being shared to claim that he cut off the finger that he used to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he regretted voting for them.
One version of this claim states that it shows a man from Tamil Nadu who regrets voting for the Congress party.
The Quint received a query for this video's verification on our WhatsApp tipline.
Is it true?: No. The man, identified as Dhananjay Nanaware, reportedly took the step over police inaction after his brother and sister-in-law died by suicide on 1 August.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for news reports regarding the viral video.
This led us to an article published by Free Press Journal on 19 August, which identified the man as Dhananjay Nanavare.
It mentioned that Nanavare had cut off his fingers as a "gift" for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, threatening to send a body part every week till he got justice.
Explaining why he chose to do this, the report said that Nanavare was upset with the state's police as they had not taken any concrete action after his brother, Nandkumar Nanavare and his sister-in-law Ujjwala died by suicide on 1 August.
The deceased was the personal assistant of National Congress Party's (NCP) Pappu Kalani and was associated with Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar's staff before his demise.
According to a Times of India report, the couple had said that they were going to take the drastic step due to harassment and torture, accusing a few people in two suicide notes and two videos.
The list of people included BJP MP Ranjeetsingh Nimbalkar, because of which Dhananjay made this video, addressing the BJP government.
Action after the video: A Thane court sent four accused to judicial custody after the video went viral, but Nanavare was unhappy with the Thane crime branch's investigation.
The four people – Kamlesh Nikam, Naresh Gaikwad, Shashikant Sakhe and Ganpat Kamble – were in police custody for 10 days, reported TOI.
Nanavare, however, approached the Bombay High Court with the case.
Conclusion: A video of a man cutting his finger off over police inaction in a double suicide case involving his brother and sister-in-law is being shared with misleading claims.
