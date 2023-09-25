Altered Video of PM Narendra Modi's Speech in Chhattisgarh Goes Viral

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a huge crowd in Chhattisgarh is going viral on the internet to claim that he took a dig at his own party.
The clip shows PM Modi saying, "Chhattisgarh's people have suffered the most because of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance in the state."
The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election for 2023 are scheduled to be held in or before November.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: This viral video is altered.
This video is from the recent speech that PM Modi delivered at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on 14 September.
The original video also shows him praising the BJP's work in the state while taking a dig at the state's current governing party, Congress.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search on Google, we came across the full-length video of PM Modi's speech at the public rally in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.
The video was shared on his official YouTube channel on 14 September.
In his speech, PM Modi says, "There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. But after the efforts of the BJP government, today, Chhattisgarh is recognised for its developmental work. My family members, Delhi's BJP government is leaving no stone unturned for Chhattisgarh's development. However, the Congress government here is not interested in development work and is only busy with false promises and claims."
At 13:19, we can see the unclipped version of viral video beginning where he says, "The biggest loss due to the presence of BJP government in Chhattisgarh...ever since the BJP government left, ever since these people (Congress) have been sitting, my brothers and sisters and the youth of Chhattisgarh suffered the biggest loss."
Conclusion: Clearly, a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is going viral to claim that he took a dig at his own party in Chhattisgarh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)