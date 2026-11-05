No, Former Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Didn't Issue Warning About Arunachal Pradesh

#WATCH | Panchkula, Haryana: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar says, "I am speaking to you on the eve of my retirementâafter forty years of service in the Indian Army, I am retiring... It has been a matter of great honour for me throughout my entire career to have had the opportunity to serve in the Indian Army... During Operation Sindoor last year, we successfully thwarted Pakistan's nefarious objectives and achieved success... Beyond regular training, we are undertaking large-scale procurement of new equipmentâincluding drones and counter-drone systems. Wherever necessary, we are manufacturing these items in-house within our own workshops. Concurrently, a key focus within the Western Command has been on enhancing the living conditions, medical facilities, and educational amenities available to personnel across all ranks. Additionally, we have devoted our full attention to the welfare of our veterans, and ex-servicemen... I would also like to highlight the exemplary work performed by the Western Commandâboth during Operation Sindoor and during the massive flood disaster that struck last year, wherein we played a pivotal role in 'Operation Rahat'. On all these occasions, we received support from the local populations as well as the civil administrations, the CAPF, and the BSF across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu, and Delhi..."