Video of Kanchi Mutt Elephant Goes Viral With False PETA Angle

A Deccan Chronicle report from 2016 said that this decision was taken after the authorities of the Mutt in Kancheepuram district took a decision to provide rest and rehabilitation to three elephants that suffered injuries during their time in the temple.

We found that the article also mentioned that one of the elephants, Sandhya, jumped off the truck and was sheltered at a nearby village before she joined the other two elephants at Marakkanam. But we found no mention of PETA being involved anywhere.

In 2019, following a Public Interest Litigation, the Madras High Court on 19 September ordered all the three elephants be moved to an elephant care facility at MR Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Trichy within four weeks. The Quint accessed the order of this Madras High Court too and found no mention of PETA having been involved in the elephants being moved to the facility at Marakkanam here either.

Additionally, PETA shared a letter about the incident from 2016 on their Twitter handle, which showed that the parties involved in the movement of the three elephants were the Kanchi mutt, and two NGOs - Tree Foundation and Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre.