Old Video From Nepal Falsely Claimed To Be of Israelis Fleeing Their Homes

The video is old and has been previously claimed to be of Iranians fleeing their homes amid protests.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
A video is being circulated on the internet, which claims to show people in Israel running away from their homes.

What did the video show?: The 20-second video clip shows hundreds of people going down mountain slopes.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, it shows a video of people in Nepal on their way through alpine meadows for the harvest season. 

How did we find ?: While we conducted a reverse video search using Google Lens, it led us to multiple Instagram pages that shared the same video.

  • A video published by user madeinnepal143 on 2 June 2025 shows the same clip, with a caption describing how people from Dolpa and neighbouring districts in Nepal are on their way through the alpine meadows for the harvest season. 

  • Another Instagram account, routineofnepalbanda, also shared a picture from the same location, captioned “People's Crowd in Rupa-Patan, Dolpa to Search for Yarsagumba !"

While using reverse image search, it also led us to a blog, Himalayan Recreation, with an article on Yarsagumba, a highly valued fungus, in Nepal, including a picture from the same location.

The Quint had previously debunked this video when it was being shared claiming to show people from Iran fleeing their country during nationwide protests.

Conclusion: A video of a large group of Nepalis on their way to harvest has been falsely shared on social media as Israelis fleeing their homes.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Israel   Fact Check   Webqoof 

