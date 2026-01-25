Unrelated Video From Nepal Viral as Iranians Fleeing the Country Amid Protests

As anti-government protests continue across Iran, a video showing several people climbing a mountain is being shared with the claim that Iranians are fleeing the country to escape the violence.
Those sharing the clip wrote, "Thousands of Iranians are fleeing Teheran to the mountains fearing for their very lives. Please pray for the people of Iran." (sic.)
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post on Instagram by "Made in Nepal," from , which featured the same clip as the viral video.
The post said that every year, thousands travelled to Dolpa’s highlands to harvest yarsagumba, or “Himalayan Gold,” a valuable medicinal fungus found at high altitudes.
It also mentioned that the risky journey sustained families for a year but also exposed collectors to harsh weather and altitude-related dangers.
We also found the same video on a Facebook page named Dolpa which was shared on .
These two posts confirm that the video predates the ongoing unrest in Iran.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)