Clip of COAS Dhiraj Seth Stating That Major Pratap Drank Urine Is Altered

A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, stating that one Major Rajendra Pratap drank urine for forty days to quench his thirst.
The video is claimed to be from when Seth was visiting army veterans in "far-flung areas."
How did we find out?: We noticed the logo for 'Republic Pulse' and consequently ran a keyword search.
We found a video carrying the same visuals, uploaded by news outlet Republic, showing the general interacting with veterans.
The caption under the video states that he visited the Operation Drishti Mega Eye and Cataract Surgical Camp at Forward Surgical Center (FSC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdar and highlighted "the Indian Army’s commitment to the welfare of veterans and communities in remote border areas."
However, he doesn't mention a Major Rajendra Pratap or the story of him drinking urine.
Press Trust of India (PTI) News has also uploaded the same clip.
Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that seven of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
Indian Army's Clarification: The Indian Army's fact-checking unit also clarified that the claim is fabricated, as the video is digitally altered and the original video was falsely attributed unrelated fictitious words.
Conclusion: The video has been AI-altered and does not show actual footage of COAS General Dhiraj Seth stating that Major Rajendra Pratap drank urine for forty days.
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