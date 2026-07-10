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Video of Fire in Russia’s St Petersburg Falsely Linked to US-Iran Conflict

We found out that the video originates from Russia and is unrelated to the US-Iran conflict.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a fire is being shared, claiming to show an Iranian attack on highly classified American facilities.

What is the claim?: The post is captioned, "Following the American attack on the 'Shahid Haqqani' in Bandar Abbas, Iran has just launched a retaliatory strike against highly classified American facilities in response to the US attack on the 'Shahid Haqqani' in Bandar Abbas."

Is it true?: No, the video shows a market on fire in St Petersburg, Russia.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by an X user, MOSSADil, sharing the same video.

  • The video, uploaded on 10 December 2025, states that it shows a massive fire at one of St Petersburg’s largest markets.

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found several news reports on the incident.

  • Mirror Now reported that a massive fire erupted in Russia's St Petersburg.

  • The fire broke out at around 5 PM on 10 December 2025 across Pravoberezhnny Market.

  • According to NDTV World, the video shows a fire that broke out at Pravoberezhnny Market in St Petersburg's Nevsky district, Russia. 

Conclusion: The video shows a market on fire in St Petersburg, Russia.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Russia   United States of America   Webqoof 

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