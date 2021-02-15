Video of Explosion in Iraq Revived as ‘Pulwama Terror Attack’

A reverse image search led us to a video uploaded on YouTube on March 2008, stating that it is from Iraq.

We also found the video on Reddit, where a user ‘WhiteSix’ claimed that a VBIED had been detonated outside “Camp Taji/Camp Cooke 45 minutes north of Baghdad on Highway 1.”

Taking hints from this we performed a keyword search and came across the same video uploaded by a user Brian Spalding on YouTube, dated December 2008.

The user claimed to be at camp Taji at the time of the incident, which he stated took place on 2 September 2007.