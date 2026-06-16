Video of a Church Being Demolished in Kerala’s Idukki Shared With False Claim

A video has gone viral on the internet, claiming to show a church being demolished in Tamil Nadu under the current Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government.
The video, which has garnered over 25 thousand views on the internet, is captioned, "Did Joseph Vijay Become the Next Yogi Adityanath? Do you Christian elites really need this... The trap you set today, saying a Christian brother is going to rule, has now turned back on you yourselves..."
Is it true?: No, the video shows a church in Kerala's Idukki being demolished.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by an Instagram user, christianmission21, sharing the same video.
According to the caption under the post, the Maranatha Full Gospel Church being demolished is in the Idukki district in Kerala.
Since the watermark of Asianet News, a Malayalam-language news channel, is visible in the video, we searched and found the original report.
According to the report, in Pooppara village in Idukki, action was taken to demolish encroached buildings and places of worship near the riverbank. The video shows a place of worship, built by encroaching on the banks of the Panniyar River, being demolished.
Conclusion: The video shows the Maranatha Full Gospel Church in Kerala's Idukki being demolished.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)