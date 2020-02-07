Video of Bats in Miami Roof Viral as Coronavirus’ Source in China

The video had been uploaded on YouTube on 6 July 2011, which makes it impossible for it to have any connection with the current outbreak of Coronavirus in China and other parts of the world. Moreover, the video was taken in Miami, USA and not in China.

The description of the video reads such: “Our crew is in for a surprise when they begin the removal process of our clients' old roof and hundreds of bats come flying out from underneath the tiles. This was unexpected! (Bat Removal is not a service that we provide.)”

On searching for the channel, we found that Istueta Roofing is a contractor based in South Florida in the US, which had undertaken this job in 2011. We also found the same video on their website.

Therefore, it is clear that the video has been shared with a false claim and has nothing to do with Coronavirus.

Reports earlier had said that there is a possibility that Coronavirus could have originated from bats, but the source of the same has not yet been confirmed.