Fact-Check: Video of Anant Ambani Promoting Betting App Is a Deepfake

The video of Anant Ambani promoting an app has been altered using AI tools and is a deepfake.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Hindi Female

A video of Reliance Foundation Director Anant Ambani talking about a smartphone application is being shared on social media.

The claim: In the video, Ambani appears to be promoting an app called 'Aviator', saying that in honour of his wedding, he has decided to help people make large amounts of money if they play his favourite games.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

But...?: The video is a deepfake. Ambani has not promoted the 'Aviator' app.

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that Ambani appeared to be speaking into a microphone with news agency ANI's logo.

We noticed ANI's logo in the video.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for this video on ANI's verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

  • This led us to a thread with Anant Ambani's videos, which the agency had shared on 26 February, amid his pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

  • In these clips, Ambani spoke about the Reliance Foundation's 'Vantara' programme for animals, calling it his "passion project."

Throughout these videos, Ambani does not say anything resembling the video in the claim.

AI detection tools: We uploaded this video an Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection website, TrueMedia.

Analysing the audio, TrueMedia said that it was highly suspicious of the voice being generated using AI.

The video of Anant Ambani promoting an app has been altered using AI tools and is a deepfake.

The tool analysed the voice in the video first.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

For Ambani's face, the tool was fairly confident that it was a composite of blended faces and that his face had been manipulated with in the video.

The video of Anant Ambani promoting an app has been altered using AI tools and is a deepfake.

TrueMedia was sure that the visuals of the video had been tampered with.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

The Quint's WebQoof has previously debunked deepfakes of other notable personalities promoting different applications and platforms. You can read them here and here.

Conclusion: A deepfake video of Anant Ambani promoting a gaming application called Aviator is being shared on social media.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Anant Ambani   Webqoof   Deepfake 

3 months
12 months
12 months
