No, This Video Doesn’t Show Toddler Siblings Together Amid Nepal Floods

A video showing a toddler boy carrying a crying child on his back has gone viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing this clip have claimed that it shows a boy caring for his sister while looking for his parents amid the aftermath of the Nepal floods.
The claim was also shared by news organisations Asianet, India Today, and Times of India.
But...?: The claim is false.
It was first shared by a Vietnamese content creator Thien Duyen and has no connection to the floods in Nepal.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on all of them.
One such search led us to an Instagram post shared by one 'thienduyennet', who had shared a longer version of the viral video with the caption, "The little boy carries his younger sibling under the scorching midday sun."
Neither his post nor his account mentioned Nepal.
On 2 September, the page shared another video showing the same children. This time, it also showed a man, speaking Vietnamese, and offering them beverages, clothes, and snacks.
A look at this account's 'About this account' section also showed that the account was based in Vietnam.
A keyword search with the account's username led us to a news report by The Statesman, which had spoken to the owner of the page. The person behind the video was identified as Thien Duyen.
Duyen confirmed to The Statesman that he had shot the video in Ha Giang, a rural, mountainous village in Vietnam.
The Quint has contacted Duyen and will update this information as and when we receive a response.
Conclusion: A video from Vietnam has gone viral with the false claim that it shows two siblings looking for their parents after the devastating floods in Nepal.
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