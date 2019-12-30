Video From Prison in Sri Lanka Shared as Detention Camp in Assam

After conducting a reverse image search using key frames, we were directed to various news reports which suggested that the video is from a prison in Sri Lanka.

According to a report by Asian Mirror, the video is from January when a committee to protect prisoners released several videos demonstrating how the police and prison guards carried out an attack on prisoners who staged a protest within the Agunakolapelessa prison premises.

We also conducted a key word search using relevant terms like ‘Prison guards attack prisoners in Sri Lanka’ and came across similar news reports by Daily Mirror and Asia Times.

According to Daily Mirror, the CCTV footage from the prison was leaked in January 2019, after which the CPRP had lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and handed over a DVD copy of the visuals to them, demanding a criminal inquiry and prosecution of the prison officials involved in the assault.