Video From Nepal Falsely Shared As One of Communal Incident in India

A video of a fight is going viral on social media, claiming to show an incident that happened in West Bengal where two Muslim men were killed for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
One of the posts is captioned, "West Bengal, killing of two Muslims who were riding a motorcycle, they were targeted for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram (SIC)."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a few videos that carried similar visuals, with captions stating that the incident happened in Nepal.
A video, uploaded on , is captioned, "In Nepal, Hinduist organisation workers are attacking Muslims on the way."
A Facebook account, The Jalandhar, also shared similar visuals with a caption that reads, "Clashes between youths amidst communal tension in Nepal caught on camera.
While watching the video, we noticed the vehicle registration plate on the bike is red with white letters, the standard colours for private vehicles in Nepal.
Vehicles in India do not have red registration plates like the one seen in the video.
This disproves the claim that the video shows West Bengal, India.
Conclusion: The video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.
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