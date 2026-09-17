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Video From Nepal Falsely Shared As One of Communal Incident in India

We found out that the video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a fight is going viral on social media, claiming to show an incident that happened in West Bengal where two Muslim men were killed for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

  • One of the posts is captioned, "West Bengal, killing of two Muslims who were riding a motorcycle, they were targeted for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram (SIC)."

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a few videos that carried similar visuals, with captions stating that the incident happened in Nepal.

  • A video, uploaded on 31 July 2026, is captioned, "In Nepal, Hinduist organisation workers are attacking Muslims on the way."

  • A Facebook account, The Jalandhar, also shared similar visuals with a caption that reads, "Clashes between youths amidst communal tension in Nepal caught on camera.

  • While watching the video, we noticed the vehicle registration plate on the bike is red with white letters, the standard colours for private vehicles in Nepal.

  • Vehicles in India do not have red registration plates like the one seen in the video.

  • This disproves the claim that the video shows West Bengal, India.

Conclusion: The video shows an incident that happened in Nepal.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Nepal   Communal violence   Webqoof 

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