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AI-Generated Video Shared To Show Children Being Swept Away by Nepal Floods

We found out that the clip is AI-generated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of children being swept away by flash floods is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from the floods in Nepal.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: While watching the clips, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.

  • For instance, a child in a red shirt becomes blurry halfway through the video and disappears by the end.

  • Some of the children's faces appear blurry, and some children disappear or morph into each other.

Is it AI?: We went through the Facebook account that posted the viral video and noticed that most of the videos they post are AI-generated ones.

  • We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of the Nepal floods.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Webqoof   Nepal floods   Fact-Check 

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