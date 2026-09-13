AI-Generated Video Shared To Show Children Being Swept Away by Nepal Floods

A video of children being swept away by flash floods is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from the floods in Nepal.
How did we find out?: While watching the clips, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.
For instance, a child in a red shirt becomes blurry halfway through the video and disappears by the end.
Some of the children's faces appear blurry, and some children disappear or morph into each other.
Is it AI?: We went through the Facebook account that posted the viral video and noticed that most of the videos they post are AI-generated ones.
We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of the Nepal floods.
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