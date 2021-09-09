Old, Debunked Videos Shared With False Claim of a Mob Lynching

Two videos that have been previously debunked in the context of the West Bengal assembly elections, have been spliced together and shared with a new false claim that it shows a Muslim mob lynching a Hindu man.

We found that both the videos had been shared earlier this year with false claims and were debunked by the WebQoof team.

The first video was from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a lineman was beaten up by locals over a dispute and the second clip showed disturbing visuals of a young boy being hacked to death in Venezuela.