UP Elections: The Real Challenge for SP and Why Yogi Adityanath Is the Favourite

The SP will need to make a serious dent in the BJP vote bank. The weak blocks are Non-Yadav OBC (NYOBC), Jat and Brahmin voters. SBSP which represents the Rajbhar community (4%) has left the NDA on charges of deceiving backward classes. SBSP has formed a front with Owaisi and Chandrasekhar Azad could damage BJP in some seats.

Other NYOBC voters can be wooed through the promise of caste based census and giving maximum tickets to caste groups representing this block. A section of Brahmin community (10%) is disillusioned with BJP as per reports. The Brahmin support for BJP peaked in 2017 and it can only go down from here.

The Jat community (2%) is leading the farmer protests against the BJP and holds significant influence in Western UP where it accounts for 15%-20% of population. Here, SP’s ally, late Ajit Singh’s party holds clout.

80% Brahmins backed the BJP in 2017, 61% NYOBCs and 37% Jats as per CSDS. A 10%-15% loss of support from these three communities could result in a 8%-12% swing for the SP.