Fact-Check: Old Video From Indonesia Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Floods

The visual dates back to 2021 when Indonesia received heavy rainfall resulting in flooding and landslides.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Fact-Check: Old Video From Indonesia Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Floods
i

A video showing a house getting washed away due to the heavy flow of flood water is being shared on social media with a claim that this incident recently happened in Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

The clip has gone viral amid the ongoing flood in Bangladesh which has left over 20 lakh people stranded.

However, we found out that the video dates back to 2021 when Indonesia was hit by flash floods, and heavy rainfall and flooding had washed away houses in Lombok Island.

CLAIM

The video was shared with a caption that said in Bengali, "The flood-hit people of Sylhet are not doing good today! May Allah Almighty protect everyone. Today we all pray for them during the Jumma prayers."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/9GG9-L93D">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archived version of the post can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Similar claims can be seen here, here and here.

Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi, a journalist from News Live TV, also tweeted the video with a claim suggesting that the video is from the recent Assam floods.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/87YP-EL5S">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archived version of the post can be seen here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and a ran reverse image search on them.

This led us to a news report by a global news publication, Insider, published on 8 December 2021.

The report mentioned about Indonesia experiencing heavy rainfall and floods on 6 December 2021, which washed away homes.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video was shot in December 2021 in Indonesia.&nbsp;</p></div>

The video was shot in December 2021 in Indonesia. 

(Source: Insider/Screenshot)

Insider credited the footage to news agency Reuters. On comparing the original video with the viral clip, we could spot the similarities.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video dates back to 2021 floods in Indonesia.</p></div>

The video dates back to 2021 floods in Indonesia.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Indonesia received heavy rainfall for three days since the erruption of Semeru volcano which killed several people on Java island on 5 December 2021. The extreme rainfall led to floods and landslides.

Evidently, an old video from Indonesia's flood was falsely shared as a recent visual from Bangladesh and Assam floods.

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
