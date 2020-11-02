Baroda Bypoll: Hoodas Lead From the Front to Defend Bastion

The battle for the Baroda constituency in Haryana’s Sonepat district has become much more than an ordinary bypoll, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party deputing a number of state ministers to campaign for its nominee - wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt.

On the other hand, the Congress campaign has been led largely by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and former Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, with Pradesh Congress chief Kumari Selja also pitching in.

The Hoodas want to retain their bastion, the BJP wants to wrest it at all costs and hence the high profile battle. Baroda votes along with the second phase of polling in Bihar, on 3 November.