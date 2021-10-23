Video From Bangladesh Used to Falsely Show Communal Clash in Kolkata
The video is from Feni, Bangladesh and the clash that spread to different areas in the city, left 30 people injured.
A video of clash between people from two different communities is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Muslims protesting against puja at a Kali temple in West Bengal's Kolkata.
However, we found that the video is from Feni, Bangladesh and the clash that spread to different areas in the city, reportedly left 30 people injured.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the video reads: "Hundreds of Muslims shouting to stop Poojas at Kali Matha Mandir in Kolkata, once poojas conducted by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. They (so-called peace lovers) want to close the Mandir...(sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Since the YouTube video is a clearer version of the viral one, we noticed that a Lotto store is located in the area. Also, a man can be heard saying 'namaz masjid' (mosque) at 03:47 minutes.
Using this as a cue, we searched on Google Earth that showed three outlets of Lotto in Feni, out of which, two of them had a mosque nearby.
We were able to ascertain that it's the Boro Jame Masjid that is seen in the viral visuals, with the help of images available on Google Earth.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh-based news organisation Prothom Alo had published an article on 17 October mentioning that the Central Puja Udjapan Parishad had taken out a procession to protest against the incidents of vandalisation of puja mandaps.
"Some youths standing in front of the Boro Mosque, hurled brick chips targeting the Hindu devotees, leading to a chase-and counter-chase," the report added.
As many as 30 people, including a police officer, were reportedly left injured in the clash that spread to other areas as well.
Evidently, a video from Bangladesh was used to falsely claim that Muslims protested against a puja at a Kali temple in Kolkata, West Bengal.
