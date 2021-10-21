Cops Identify Man Behind ‘Blasphemous Incident’ That Incited Bangladesh Violence
Triggered by the blasphemous post, over 66 houses were damaged and homes of Hindus in Bangladesh were torched.
Bangladesh Police on Wednesday, 20 October, said they have identified the man behind a “blasphemous incident” in Bangladesh's Comilla city, that had sparked nationwide communal violence.
Over 66 houses were damaged and 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh were torched during the Durga Puja celebrations last week, authorities said on 18 October.
A mob of hundred people attacked the village, reportedly triggered by the post by the local youth, who has been identified as Iqbal Hossain (35), a resident of Comilla.
Dhaka Tribune said in its report that according to CCTV footage, Hossain is seen taking the Quran from a local mosque and walking into a Durga Puja venue. He was later seen walking away with the club of Lord Hanuman.
Officials had been trying to ascertain his identity for the past few days and confirmed it with CCTV evidence.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had earlier said, “I hope the prime suspect in the Comilla incident will be arrested soon… he has been changing locations frequently to avoid getting caught. We’ll be able to unfold the Comilla incident once he’s arrested,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying.
The arson attack occurred amid rising communal tensions over attacks on Hindu temples in Cumilla, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Moulvibazar, Gazipur, Chapainawabganj, Feni and other districts.
More than 450 people have been arrested so far and 72 cases have been filed till now over communal violence. At least seven people have been killed so far.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised to punish all those who were involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues.
Meanwhile, condemning the attack, US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Nadine Maenza said: "The USCIRF is gravely troubled about the recent wave of violence against Hindus that has erupted in Bangladesh".
"We applaud Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's response to the heinous crimes by sending paramilitary forces to contain violence. However, we continue to urge the Bangladeshi government to crackdown on extremist elements that fan anti-Hindu sentiments in the country," she said.
(With inputs from The Dhaka Tribune)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.