Video From Bangladesh Falsely Linked to India And Shared With a Communal Claim

A video showing a group of Muslim men beating up people standing on a pickup truck has gone viral on the internet with a claim that it shows Indian Muslims beating up people from the Hindu community for playing Hanuman Chalisa (a Hindu devotional hymn) in front of a mosque.

However, we found that the viral video was from Bangladesh. It showed members of Bangladesi Ismalist group Toudidi Janata beating up youngsters for playing loud music on speakers during Eid celebrations on 5 May.