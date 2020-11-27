Video From 2019 Passed Off As Football Legend Maradona’s Funeral

Using the Spanish words mentioned in the description of the video, we ran a keyword search on YouTube and found a video uploaded in 2019 that showed the same visuals as that of the viral video.

We also found the live stream of the October 2019 event that took place at Obelisco, Buenos Aires on the YouTube handle of Mauricio Macri, former president of Argentina.

News agency Reuters had also then reported about the event wherein Macri’s supporters had attended a rally as a part of his re-election campaign.

We compared the 2019 video with the viral video and found several similar frames.