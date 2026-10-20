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This Video Doesn’t Show a Van Full of Police Uniforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

The video originated in West Bengal and shows uniforms of newly recruited West Bengal Police constables.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a vehicle filled with khaki police uniforms in Delhi.

  • According to the claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'hired goons' were dressed in the khaki uniforms seen in the video to stop the anti-CEC protesters.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is not from Delhi. It is from West Bengal and shows the uniforms of newly recruited West Bengal Police constables.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a video uploaded on 9 October 2026 — a day before the protests announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — by a Facebook user named Rakesh Sarkar.

  • The video was captioned, "Newly appointed WestBengal police constable uniform (sic)."

  • We found a comment under the same video by the user which read, "Please attention everyone. The video I posted has gone viral. However, this is not the RSS uniform; it is the new West Bengal Police recruitment uniform. Everyone is commenting based on that misunderstanding."

  • Furthermore, while going through the user's Facebook account, we found another video uploaded by him in which he provides a clarification regarding the viral video.

  • He said, "I have recently been selected for the West Bengal Police. A vehicle arrived to deliver our uniforms, and I opened the door of the vehicle to show the uniform. This video has been circulated with the false claim that it is from a protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi."

Conclusion: The video shows uniforms of newly appointed West Bengal police constables.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Jantar Mantar   New Delhi   Webqoof 

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