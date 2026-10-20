This Video Doesn’t Show a Van Full of Police Uniforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a vehicle filled with khaki police uniforms in Delhi.
According to the claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'hired goons' were dressed in the khaki uniforms seen in the video to stop the anti-CEC protesters.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a video uploaded on — a day before the protests announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — by a Facebook user named Rakesh Sarkar.
The video was captioned, "Newly appointed WestBengal police constable uniform (sic)."
We found a comment under the same video by the user which read, "Please attention everyone. The video I posted has gone viral. However, this is not the RSS uniform; it is the new West Bengal Police recruitment uniform. Everyone is commenting based on that misunderstanding."
Furthermore, while going through the user's Facebook account, we found another video uploaded by him in which he provides a clarification regarding the viral video.
He said, "I have recently been selected for the West Bengal Police. A vehicle arrived to deliver our uniforms, and I opened the door of the vehicle to show the uniform. This video has been circulated with the that it is from a protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi."
Conclusion: The video shows uniforms of newly appointed West Bengal police constables.
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