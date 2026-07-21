Does This Video Show Renuka Chowdhury Confronting Dharmendra Pradhan? No!

A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Member of Parliament Renuka Chowdhury speaking out against the police response to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in front of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan.
Times Now also shared the video with the same claim.
How did we find out?: We observed that the man in the video claimed to be Pradhan resembled Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.
We did a keyword search and found a video of MP Hussain from giving a press statement ahead of the monsoon session.
Dr Hussain is wearing the same clothes as in the claim video.
ANI published the report on the statement given by MP Hussain.
We found a video uploaded by Mirror Now of Pradhan leaving the parliament as the CJP protest was unfolding nearby on .
We conducted a side-by-side comparison of the screengrab from the claim and a screenshot of Pradhan from the video uploaded by Mirror Now and concluded that it is not him in the video.
Conclusion: The video doesn't show Chowdhury confronting Pradhan.
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