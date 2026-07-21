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Does This Video Show Renuka Chowdhury Confronting Dharmendra Pradhan? No!

We found out that the claim is false and the video shows Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Member of Parliament Renuka Chowdhury speaking out against the police response to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in front of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • Times Now also shared the video with the same claim.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

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How did we find out?: We observed that the man in the video claimed to be Pradhan resembled Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.

We did a keyword search and found a video of MP Hussain from 20 July giving a press statement ahead of the monsoon session.

  • Dr Hussain is wearing the same clothes as in the claim video.

  • ANI published the report on the statement given by MP Hussain.

  • We found a video uploaded by Mirror Now of Pradhan leaving the parliament as the CJP protest was unfolding nearby on 20 July 2026.

  • We conducted a side-by-side comparison of the screengrab from the claim and a screenshot of Pradhan from the video uploaded by Mirror Now and concluded that it is not him in the video.

Conclusion: The video doesn't show Chowdhury confronting Pradhan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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