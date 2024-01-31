ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Clip Doesn't Show Sambalpur’s Collector Ananya Das Dancing to Song About Ram

The video is unrelated to Sambalpur collector Ananya Das. It shows Mradula Mahajan, a content creator.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a woman dancing to a Hindi song, ‘Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain‘, is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Sambalpur's district collector Ananya Das.

This comes after the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The video is unrelated to Sambalpur collector Ananya Das. It shows Mradula Mahajan, a content creator.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video does not show Sambalpur district collector Das.

  • In fact, it shows Mradula Mahajan, a content creator. She confirmed to The Quint that the video shows her dancing.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a YouTube video shared by Mradula Mahajan, a content creator.

  • The video was shared on 8 January 2024 and the title read, " Mere Ghar Ram easy dance Choreography #meregharramaayehain #easydancesteps #jubinnautiyal #ayodhya".

  • We also found the same video on Mahajan's Instagram.

  • We reached out to Mahajan who told The Quint that this viral video shows her dancing to a Hindi song in San Jose, California.

Das dismissed the claim: We found Das' account on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing the viral claim.

  • She clarified that the video does not show her dancing.

Conclusion: This video does not show Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das dancing on a song about Lord Ram.

(Note: The story has been updated to add a quote from the dancer.)

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

