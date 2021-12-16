UP Polls: Old News Clipping on Mayawati's Statement Shared Without Context

A Hindi newspaper clipping carrying a statement made by president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati has gone viral. It claims that the former chief minister said that she will fight alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP). Users who shared the image hinted at a possible aliance between the BJP and the BSP.

The claim comes while the parties in the fray have started their campaigns for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

We found that the newspaper clipping was from October 2020, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati had said that her party would vote for any other Opposition party, including the BJP, to defeat SP after speculations of BSP leaders jumping ship to join SP surfaced. She had later clarified that BSP could never join hands with the BJP as their ideologies were very different.