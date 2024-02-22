No, CM Yogi Adityanath Hasn't Declared Re-Exams For Police Recruitment Exam

A video showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talking about rescheduling an examination is going viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim links the viral video with the recently conducted police constable recruitment exam that were held on 17 and 18 February.
It was alleged that the papers for this exam were leaked beforehand.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: This is an old video where CM Yogi Adityanath is talking about a re-examination of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) which was leaked in 2021.
This video is unrelated to the recently conducted police constable recruitment exam.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed Aaj Tak's logo on the viral video and performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords.
This led us to an old YouTube video shared by Aaj Tak. on 28 November 2021.
The viral video starts at 0:12 timestamp in this longer version.
The description of the video states that Adityanath is talking about the leak of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) papers.
He also specifies about UPTET paper leak in his speech.
According to a report by Quint Hindi, the UPTET 2021 exam was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak which was scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021.
CM Adityanath also took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that a re-examination was to be scheduled in one month.
About the recent exams: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has shared on their official X account that there is no irregularity and that exams are proceeding "safely and smoothly".
Conclusion: An old video of CM Yogi Adityanath is being falsely linked to the recently conducted police constable recruitment exam.
