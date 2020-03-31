Unverified Message Claims Israel Has Found the Cure For COVID-19

Firstly, the claim that Israel has not recorded a single COVID-19 death is not true. According to the data provided by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Centre, as on 31 March, Israel has over 4,500 positive cases and 16 recorded deaths due to COVID-19 infection. The figures according to WHO stand at 4,247 confirmed cases, 382, new cases and 15 deaths.

Hence, the claim that there are no COVID-19 deaths in Israel is completely false.

Further, there is no medical evidence to suggest that a combination of lemon and baking soda (bicarbonate) can help cure coronavirus.