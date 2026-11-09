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Fact-Check: Unrelated Videos Falsely Linked to Recent Attack on BSF in Tripura

We found that both videos are from West Bengal and are unrelated to the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura.

Anika K
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WebQoof
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Visuals of people being escorted by enforcement officers are being shared, claiming to be linked to the recent attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

However, both claims are false. The videos originated in West Bengal and are unrelated to the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura.

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How did we find out?:

Video 1: The first video was shared with the caption, "In Tripura BSF started batting score may cross 400 in this belter of a pitch"

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by a Facebook account called 'Lankapara Times' with similar visuals.

  • According to the caption, the video shows residents who have been protesting for almost four months in West Bengal's Jaigaon being detained.

  • The protestors are demanding alternative land in exchange for their ancestral property due to the new landport construction project.

  • Bengali YouTube channel, Manusher Motamot, which uploads news content, also shared the same visuals, titled, "Tension surrounds the construction of a land port in Jaigaon; several residents detained during a protest to save their land."

  • The video description also discusses the protest in West Bengal over the construction of the land port and the protestors' demand for alternative land in exchange for their ancestral land near the Torsa Tea Estate.

  • We found a Facebook account, Jaigaon Voice News, sharing the same visuals, stating that it shows the tensions that rose over the landport construction issue in West Bengal's Jaigaon.

  • According to a report by The Hindu, 11 people were arrested on 3 November 2026 for protesting against the land port being constructed at the India-Bhutan border.

  • The report states that the arrested people were all residents of Torsa Tea Garden, West Bengal.

Video 2: The second video was shared with the caption, "BIG UPDATE: All accused arrested following the shocking attack on BSF personnel in Boxanagar, Tripura. 3 jawans were injured."

  • We ran a reverse image search on this video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by a Facebook account, Siliguri Express News 24x7.

  • According to the caption, "a group of Bangladeshi nationals allegedly tried to enter India through the Lohaganj border area of South Dinajpur."

  • The caption states that the BSF personnel reached the area and launched a search operation in which 50 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended.

  • Assamese news organisation Prag News also shared the same visuals with the caption, "BSF arrested Bangladeshis who entered Lohaganj village in South Dinajpur taking advantage of darkness at night." (translated from Assamese to English)

  • The video was uploaded on 7 October 2026.

  • Kolkata24x7 published a report, stating that an incident took place in the Lohaganj area of South Dinajpur where the local villagers and BSF personnel took action against 25 Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly tried to cross the border illegally and return to Bangladesh.

  • The report was published on 7 October 2026, which predates the BSF attack in Tripura.

Conclusion: The videos originated in West Bengal and are unrelated to the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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