Unrelated Photo of a Girl Shared with a False ‘Love Jihad’ Claim

Pictures of a girl’s corpse in pink clothes have gone viral on Facebook and Twitter with a false claim that the girl was a victim of “Love Jihad”. However, we found out that the image is from 2018, when a father killed his daughter in Bengal for eloping with a boy belonging to a different community.

The posts first went viral on 11 September 2019 when a Twitter user @Aapki_Lekhika shared the image in a tweet. The tweet contained another image of a wedding card. Users have been sharing the tweet with the text that reads, “लव जिहाद का आखिरी पड़ाव... “मौत” | (Translation: Love Jihad's final step...”death”), along with the photos and have now garnered thousands of tweets and comments.