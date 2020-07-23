Unrelated Images Shared as Current Situation of Bihar’s COVID Ward

The PTI image is from 15 July, when the century old hospital, situated by the banks of river Musi, was flooded due to heavy rain.

An article published by The News Minute had also carried the viral image and mentioned that rainwater had flooded the general ward of the hospital, which housed patients for medical procedures and surgeries.

Speaking to The News Minute, Dr Pandu Naik, superintendent, Osmania General Hospital, said that the incident is from the hospital’s old in-patient building and none of the people who are awaiting COVID-19 tests are housed in that building.