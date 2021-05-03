Unrelated Clip Shared as Anchor Rohit Sardana’s ‘Last Moments’

A video of a journalist lamenting the ongoing COVID crisis in the country and criticising the government’s handling of it has gone viral with the false claim that it shows the late Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana.

The Dangal anchor passed away on 30 April. Users have shared the clip as ‘last moments’ of Sardana.

However, the man in the viral video is not Sardana, but independent journalist Navin Kumar, who had earlier worked in Aaj Tak and now runs his own YouTube channel, ‘Article 19’.