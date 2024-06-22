Old Video of Fencing Outside Supreme Court in United States Peddled as Recent

A video showing fencing outside the Supreme Court in the United States is being shared on the internet with users claiming that the visuals were recently captured.
What are users claiming?: While some people have shared the clip as recent, others have speculated about the court giving some massive observation or ruling.
What is the truth?: While the video indeed shows fencing surrounding the Supreme Court in the US, however, it dates back to May 2022 and is not recent as claimed.
What led us to the truth?: A simple reverse image search using the help of Google Lens directed us to the same visuals posted on an X handle named 'Mitchell Miller'.
The video was uploaded on 5 May 2022 and its caption said, "Fencing now surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court following protests and the leak of the draft decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade."
News reports: According to NBC4 Washington, an eight-foot fence was installed outside the apex court's building in Washington, DC, after protests over reproductive rights continued for the third day.
The report was published on 5 May 2022.
The protestors came after a leaked draft opinion that suggested the court justices were preparing on overturn Roe v Wade.
This was decision that gave the right to an abortion across the country.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old video is being shared with a claim that it shows recent visuals of fencing around the Supreme Court in the US.
