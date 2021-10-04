ADVERTISEMENT

No, This Video Doesn't Show Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Embracing Hinduism

The minister had shared the video mentioning that the man seen along with him had come to invite him to a Mahotsav.

Divya Chandra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is being shared with the false claim that he has changed his religion.</p></div>
i

A video of Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, is being shared on social media platforms to claim that he has embraced Hinduism.

However, we found that the video is being shared with a false claim.

The minister had shared the video on 21 September mentioning that Swatmanandendra Swamy of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, had come to invite him to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, that will be held from 7-15 October.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video reads: "इंसानियत में भारोषा रखने वाले हर व्यक्ति को ये करना चाहिए- मुख़्तार अब्बास नकवी जी ने हिन्दू धर्म के गम्छे को ग्रहण किया."

(Translated: Every person who has faith in humanity should do this- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ji has accepted Hindu religion.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/NPG4-G3CF">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Photo: Facebook/ Screenshot)

Also Read

Old, Fake Quote on PM Modi Attributed to Shah Rukh Khan is Viral Again!

Old, Fake Quote on PM Modi Attributed to Shah Rukh Khan is Viral Again!

Several social media users have shared the video on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp with the same claim and the archived version of the posts can be viewed here, here, here, and here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is viral on Facebook.</p></div>

The video is viral on Facebook.

(Photo: Facebook/ Screenshot)

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We came across a Facebook post shared by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on 21 September that carried a longer version of the viral video.

The text along with the video mentioned that the man seen in the video is Sri Sri Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, who invited the minister to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, that will be held from 7 October to 15 October.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The union minister had shared a longer version of the viral video on Facebook.</p></div>

The union minister had shared a longer version of the viral video on Facebook.

(Photo: Twitter/ Screenshot)

The union minister had also tweeted images from the said meeting on 21 September.

Meanwhile, we found that Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham had uploaded images of several leaders meeting Swatmanandendra Swamy in the month of September.

These include Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, among others.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The organisation had uploaded images of meetings with several leaders.</p></div>

The organisation had uploaded images of meetings with several leaders.

(Photo: Website/ Screenshot)

Evidently, a video of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is being shared with the false claim that he has changed his religion.

Also Read

Edited Photo of Delhi Government Ad on Gandhi Jayanti Goes Viral

Edited Photo of Delhi Government Ad on Gandhi Jayanti Goes Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT