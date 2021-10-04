No, This Video Doesn't Show Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Embracing Hinduism

A video of Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, is being shared on social media platforms to claim that he has embraced Hinduism.

However, we found that the video is being shared with a false claim.

The minister had shared the video on 21 September mentioning that Swatmanandendra Swamy of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, had come to invite him to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, that will be held from 7-15 October.