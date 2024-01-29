Fact-Check: No, BJP Hasn't Launched a Phone Number To Show Support for UCC

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms stating that people need to give a missed on a phone number (9090902024) to express their support for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The claim further stated that four crore Muslims and two crore Christians have already voted against UCC.
It also urged Hindus to support the UCC by giving a missed call.
What is the truth?: The phone number has no relation to the UCC and no such announcement has been made.
The number was released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of their 'Jan Sampark Se Jan Samarthan' campaign in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google search using the phone number and came across a post shared on the official X handle of BJP.
The post carried the same number and was uploaded on 29 June 2023.
It was shared with a caption in Hindi that said, "9 years...of service, good governance and poor welfare! To join the 'Jan Sampark Se Jan Samarthan' campaign, give a missed call to 9090902024."
When we gave a missed call on the number for further verification, we received a message saying, "Thank you for supporting the Modi Government. Click the link to learn more about the Central Government's achievements."
News reports: A report published in India Today mentioned that the BJP has launched a unique 'missed call campaign' with the number 9090902024 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
It further said that the number represented the nine years of the government and the upcoming elections in 2024.
Law Commission's notification: A disclaimer was issued by the Law Commission of India cautioning people against the fraudulent WhatsApp text, messages, and calls being circulated regarding the UCC.
It further said that the commission communicates only through official channels.
Conclusion: A fake post is being shared on the internet requesting people to give a missed call on a number to express their support for the Uniform Civil Code.
