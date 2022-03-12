French Film Clip Viral as 'Ukrainian Army Killing Civilians in Chechen War'

A 1:52 minute disturbing video of a man seemingly dressed in military attire mocking some persons, before killing a man and a woman, is being shared claiming that the Ukrainian Army had killed civilians during the Chechen war.

The claim further adds that now fighters from Chechnya along with Russian Army have entered Ukraine to "take revenge". This is being shared in the backdrop of Russia's war on Ukraine since 24 February.

However, we found that the video is a part from a 2014 French film named 'The Search', directed by Michel Hazanavicius.