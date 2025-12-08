No, Udhayanidhi Stalin Wasn’t Using a Computer That Was Turned Off, It’s AI!

A video showing Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin using a computer is being shared on social media.
What's the claim?: The video first shows Stalin seated in front of a computer, with the camera later panning to show viewers that the screen is turned off.
This clip is being shared to poke fun at Stalin, insinuating that he does not know how to turn on a computer.
How do we know?: We carried out a reverse image search on one part of the clip showing Stalin using Google Lens, which led us to a post on Udhayanidhi Stalin's verified Facebook page.
Sharing a similar photo on 30 November 2025, Stalin noted that his team had visited the Chennai Corporation's office to inspect precautionary measures after a heavy rain warning following cyclone Ditwah.
We then went through his social media accounts for more visuals of him at the corporation's office, which led us to this video on X, shared on 30 November 2025 as well.
Starting at the 2:32-minute timestamp in this video, one can see a few seconds of footage resembling the viral video.
However, the original clip shows Stalin looking at information on the screen in front of him.
Stalin's monitor is on in the video.
Visual inconsistencies: On careful observation, the clip shared in the viral video shows some abnormalities.
For instance, the lighting and texture of people's skin is abnormally smooth.
We also noticed a floating camera flash in one part of the clip.
As these inconsistencies are typical to AI-generated videos, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's tool.
It showed a 72.9 percent certainty of the video element being likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content when the video pans to Stalin's screen.
Additionally, we also came across a reply to one of the claims by the Tamil Nadu government's official fact-check account, which also called the clip an "AI-generated video."
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin was using a computer that was turned off.
